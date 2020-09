Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a statement by the Chamber of Commerce proposing a short period of stricter containment measures to rein in the spike in Covid-19 cases. The Chamber is calling for an urgent meeting of the constituted bodies.

Another story reports that active coronavirus cases have risen to over 600 after 35 new infections were registered on Thursday. The paper says that there is a surge in nursing homes for the elderly.

Corporate Dispatch #10

