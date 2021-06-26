Malta: Chamber of SMEs concerned for business climate after FATF verdict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the Chamber of SMEs warning that doing business will become more difficult after the negative verdict by the FATF. The Chamber urged politicians to address the issues that have led Malta to be greylisted.

The paper questions Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli about the government’s track record on money laundering. The former parliamentary secretary responsible for the citizenship-by-investment scheme replied that Malta had passed the MoneyVal test.

Another story quotes the report of the FATF plenary which recommended firmer action by Malta to fight money-laundering and the evasion of taxes. The international body urged the government to increase resources to the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.

