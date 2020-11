Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks to the president of the accommodation sector within the Chamber of SMEs, Philip Fenech who raises concerns about parties thrown at farmhouses and apartments without observing safety protocols.

Another story carries an interview with eCabs CEO Matthew Bezzina who argued for a ‘social contract’ with gig platforms in the transport industry, ensuring leave benefits and insurance cover for accidents for drivers.

