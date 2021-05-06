Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today quotes Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo who welcomed announcements by the PN to revise taxation for domestic businesses. Mamo said that incentives for foreign companies creates a disadvantage for local investors. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1445/smes_chamber_welcomes_pn_call_for_tax_level_playing_field

Another story says that Corinthia Group has secured a deal to operate The Surrey Hotel in New York from 2023, making it the first foray by the hotel company in the United States. Built in 1926, The Surrey offers a range of luxury residences, suites, and guest rooms.

