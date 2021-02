Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to Chamber of SMEs deputy president Philip Fenech who said that the owners of bars and clubs need all the help they can get and welcomed the aid package introduced by the government last week.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who described journalism as the “fourth pillar” of democracy and said that politicians ought to answer questions by journalists from all media houses.

