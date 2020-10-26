Malta: Chamber proposes ‘Black Weekend’ to avoid Black Friday overcrowding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry is proposing extending the so-called Black Friday sales over four days this year in a bid to avoid overcrowding and the spread of Covid-19.

Black Friday is an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the US, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. It has long been regarded as the start of Christmas shopping and marked by highly-promoted sales there, a tradition that has since caught on in Malta.

