29-year old Florinda Sultana, the daughter of former Maltese footballer Darren Debono’s partner, and Albert Buttigieg, a former BNF bank high official, pleaded not guilty in Court of various crimes, including money laundering.

Sultana and Buttigieg ran two fish restaurants, which were allegedly involved in money laundering in connection with oil smuggling.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

