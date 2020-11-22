Preloader
Malta: Charles Polidano owes nearly €40 million to the taxman

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the Inland Revenue Department has filed judicial acts against construction magnate Charles Polidano ordering him to pay around €40 million in outstanding taxes or face court action.

Another story quotes survey results by advisory firm EMCS which found that 53 percent of people intend to spend Christmas alone at home while 37 percent plan to see family or friends. A fourth of respondents expect to spend less than they have in other years.

