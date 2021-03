Reading Time: < 1 minute

52-year old Charlie Attard from Xewkija and a father of two is the victim who died tragically this morning after a public toilet ceiling collapsed in the limits of San Lawrenz, Gozo.

The case occurred at around 9.30am when Charlie, a community scheme worker, was doing construction work when he ended up buried under the rubble.

Source TVM

Updated: 1745

