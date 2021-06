Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has announced that she will no longer give her weekly COVID-19 briefings, as Malta’s low positivity rate provides no need for them.

During a press conference on Friday, Gauci said that she will still be available for questions by journalists, while the public can make use of dedicated COVID-19 helplines for any queries.

Source MaltaToday

