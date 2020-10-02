Malta: Chief Justice calls for law course reform

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows the ceremony marking the new forensic year during which Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti suggested the law course at university to be revised to nurture new skills in criminal and commercial procedures.

The paper carries an interview with SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who called for clarity about the Covid-19 wage subsidy extension. Mamo said the situation remains unpredictable and advised members to plan for a worst-case scenario.

