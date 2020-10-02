Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Chief Justice calls for law course reform

The Independent follows the ceremony marking the new forensic year during which Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti suggested the law course at university to be revised to nurture new skills in criminal and commercial procedures.

The paper carries an interview with SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who called for clarity about the Covid-19 wage subsidy extension. Mamo said the situation remains unpredictable and advised members to plan for a worst-case scenario.

