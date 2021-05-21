Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an interview with a victim of domestic violence who says her two children have been abducted by their father and taken to Libya four months ago. She has limited contact with her son, but she does not know where her daughter is.

Another story reports that the European Parliament criticised the EU Commission and a number of member states for “excessive use” of informal agreements to deal with irregular migration. The report passed with 358 votes in favour and 309 against.

