Malta: Children’s Commissioner urges reopening of schools

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli who said that the reopening of schools is in the interest of children. Miceli warned that the impact of the pandemic was negative on children and many are still afraid of going out.

The paper quotes Magistrate Joe Mifsud who said that decisions on bail requests must consider the interest of society. The magistrate denied bail to a man who was caught with large amounts of drugs.

Another story reports that 58-year-old Mario Mintoff succumbed to injuries after falling from a ladder in Valletta, where he was dismantling festa decorations. Friends and relatives described Mintoff as a gentleman.

