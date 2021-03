Reading Time: < 1 minute



Former economy minister Chris Cardona was arrested on the night of the botched heist on the HSBC main office in 2010, Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi said in Parliament today.

Azzopardi said this after accusing former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his successor Robert Abela of protecting the former minister despite knowing of his alleged involvement in the heist.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

