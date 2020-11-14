Malta: Chris Cardona was against sacking Mizzi or Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of former Minister Chris Cardona in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry where he revealed that he had advised Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to keep chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi after the Panama Papers revelations.

The paper reports that the mayor of Qormi, Renald Falzon, has died of COvid-19, becoming the youngest victim of the disease aged 46. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 90 patients, including Falzon’s father three weeks ago.

