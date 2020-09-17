Malta: Chris Fearne said Schembri’s position was not up for discussion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday who said that, as Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat had refused to discuss the position of his chief of staff Keith Schembri following the Panama Papers leaks.

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the current coronavirus count in Malta is ‘very high’ and made appeals for people to observe social distancing and wear masks.

