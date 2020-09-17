Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Chris Fearne said Schembri’s position was not up for discussion

The Times follows the testimony of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday who said that, as Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat had refused to discuss the position of his chief of staff Keith Schembri following the Panama Papers leaks.

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the current coronavirus count in Malta is ‘very high’ and made appeals for people to observe social distancing and wear masks.

