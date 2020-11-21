Malta: Church school admissions- Over 1,500 vacant places for students

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Admission Regulations for Church Schools for the 2021-2022 scholastic year have been published on the website of the Archdiocese of Malta www.church.mt. There will be a total of 1,582 available places for students.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, all applications are being accepted online. Applications for the first criteria are to be submitted between the 27th November and 7th December 2020. Applications from “Other Applicants” can be submitted between the 29th January and 12th February 2021.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1744

