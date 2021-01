Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Association of Church Schools (CSA) has condemned the “irresponsible behaviour” of the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) in publishing information on its Facebook page about COVID-19 cases in their schools.

CSA said the information was causing unnecessary alarm and anxiety among students, parents, and educators.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1700

