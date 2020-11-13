Malta: Church watchdog imposes restrictions on five people in two years

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
L-Orizzont leads with comments by the head of the Church Safeguarding Commission, Andrew Azzopardi, who said that the diocese imposed restrictions on five people in the last two years following allegations of sexual abuse.
The paper speaks with virologist Chris Barbara who said that persons who recover from Covid-19 are experiencing long-term effects such as fatigue. Dr Barbara appealed for responsibility to help stop the spread of the virus.
