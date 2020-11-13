Malta: Church watchdog imposes restrictions on five people in two years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with comments by the head of the Church Safeguarding Commission, Andrew Azzopardi, who said that the diocese imposed restrictions on five people in the last two years following allegations of sexual abuse.

The paper speaks with virologist Chris Barbara who said that persons who recover from Covid-19 are experiencing long-term effects such as fatigue. Dr Barbara appealed for responsibility to help stop the spread of the virus.

