Reading Time: < 1 minute

The head of the civil service has warned government departments to keep teleworking in place after an MEP claimed some staff were being ordered back to their desks despite a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, Labour MEP Alfred Sant said he had been informed certain government departments were asking their staff to return to their workplaces from Monday.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1705

Like this: Like Loading...