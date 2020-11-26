Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Closure of bars and clubs extends into December

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with an announcement by the Prime Minister that bars and clubs will remain closed beyond the end of November. Robert Abela said that it was a difficult situation, but the government is opting for caution.

Another story quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna who paid tribute to Professor Oliver Friggieri during the funeral mass on Wednesday. In his homily, the Archbishop said that the literary giant’s wisdom came from his observations of humanity.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: