Malta: Closure of bars and clubs extends into December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with an announcement by the Prime Minister that bars and clubs will remain closed beyond the end of November. Robert Abela said that it was a difficult situation, but the government is opting for caution.

Another story quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna who paid tribute to Professor Oliver Friggieri during the funeral mass on Wednesday. In his homily, the Archbishop said that the literary giant’s wisdom came from his observations of humanity.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...