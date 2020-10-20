Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: COLA increased to €1.75

L-Orizzont follows the Budget speech and highlights a cost of living adjustment of €1.75 and the extension of the Covid-19 wage supplement until March. The Finance Minister announced compensation for former dock workers who suffered health problems from asbestos.

The paper speaks with General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said the 2021 Budget checked all boxes. Bugeja said the Budget demonstrates the ‘social core’ of the government.  

