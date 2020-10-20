Malta: COLA increased to €1.75

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the Budget speech and highlights a cost of living adjustment of €1.75 and the extension of the Covid-19 wage supplement until March. The Finance Minister announced compensation for former dock workers who suffered health problems from asbestos.

The paper speaks with General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said the 2021 Budget checked all boxes. Bugeja said the Budget demonstrates the ‘social core’ of the government.

