Semi-permanent tents at Comino’s camping site have left other campers unable to find any space to pitch their own tents in the limited area, while these structures remain largely unoccupied.

Their only option is to be sandwiched in the scorching sun between “entire houses” that hog shaded spots, as a “free-for-all” situation continues to reign on Comino – a Natura 2000 island.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745