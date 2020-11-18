Malta: Commissioner Dalli deplores transphobic comments

L-Orizzont carries an interview with EU Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli who condemned attacks transphobic on electoral candidate Angela Coleiro. The Commissioner said that the LBGTIQ+ community is not an ideology but reflects human diversity.
The paper reports a decrease in the number of active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as a higher number of recoveries were registered than new infections. From more than 2,300 swab tests conducted, 110 returned positive.
