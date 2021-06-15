Malta: Commissioner raises alarm about domestic abuse on elderly

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Commissioner for the Elderly Mary Vella who said that abuse on the elderly is a growing problem, both in terms of incidence and complexity. Dr Vella said that awareness is important to encourage more victims to seek help.

The paper publishes an interview with a woman who braved a raging pandemic in India to accompany her adopted son to Malta. The 43-year-old said that she was in contact with the child for a long time and loved him before she first met him in person.

