Malta: Commissioner refuses Jason Azzopardi investigation but proposes stricter rules

Malta Today says that Standards in Public Life Commissioner George Hyzler turned down a request by MP Jason Azzopardi to investigate his stay at a Tel Aviv Hotel in 2017. Hyzler said the incident happened before the Commission was set up but proposed new rules on gifts.

The paper says that the police did not confirm reports that former minister Konrad Mizzi was being questioned by the Financial Crimes and Investigations Department on Tuesday. The paper says it is not clear what he was interrogated about.

