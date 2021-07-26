Malta: Community Chest Fund chases donation pledge by crypto charity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Community Chest Fund filed a civil suit to recover donation commitments made in 2018 by a charity set up by cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The value of the original €200,000 pledge has risen to over €7 million since. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/community-chest-fund-fights-for-7m-cryptocurrency-pledges-for-cancer.889174

The paper speaks to the chairman of the Mental Health Services, Anton Grech, who observed rising anxiety levels among the elderly with the surge in Covid cases. He said that senior citizens fear a return to the isolation experienced in the past months.

