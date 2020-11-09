Malta: Companies owed millions by Turkish construction firm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Turkish construction company TACA owes some €7 million to more than two dozen Maltese firms for building supplies and services. A creditor is requesting the courts to seize the company’s assets in Malta.

Another story follows the homily by Archbishop Scicluna commemorating Remembrance Day where he drew parallels between the lives lost in the Wars and the coronavirus pandemic. The Archbishop said decision makers have a responsibility to keep death to the least possible.

