Malta: Compilation of evidence against Santa Luċija murder suspect underway

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the compilation of evidence against Samir Almiri, accused of killing Victor McKeon in March before fleeing to Morocco. Investigators said that the Libyan used the victim’s credit cards after his death.

The paper speaks to the general director of the Customs Department, Joseph Chetcuti, following the interception of more than 600 kilograms of cocaine en route from Ecuador to Libya. Chetcuti said this was the first time the department had caught drugs on this route.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...