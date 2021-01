Reading Time: < 1 minute

An accident black spot in Swieqi was flagged to Infrastructure Malta back in November, warning it could be a ‘death trap.’

“I flagged the black spot in November with Infrastructure Malta. Yesterday’s accident could have been avoided with proper signage. Wake up authorities!” Liz Camilleri said in a post on Facebook on Monday.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1709

Like this: Like Loading...