In-Nazzjon reports a number of complaints by people with appointments for the vaccine on Tuesday morning at the Bormla centre who were sent back and told to return in the afternoon.

Another story says that Brian Tonna and Carl Cini are expected to be indicted on charges of money laundering in the coming week. The Nexia BT partners were granted bail on Tuesday against a number of conditions.

