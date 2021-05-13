Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Environmental Impact Assessment for the proposed incinerator in Magħtab was conducted by a person selected by Wasteserv that has a conflict of interest. The government has refused to discuss the subject in parliament. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/12/l-incineratur-propost-mill-gvern-hu-process-ivvizzjat-iehor-il-pn/

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who described nurses as “superheroes” on the International Day of Nursing. He said that the vocation needs better conditions of work to reflect its importance to society. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/12/l-incineratur-propost-mill-gvern-hu-process-ivvizzjat-iehor-il-pn/

