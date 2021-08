Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports on cases of employment abuse against non-EU fishermen working on Maltese vessels. The paper says that the contracts the employees are offered leave out basic details such as hours of work and leave entitlement.

Another story says that 219 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while 94 new cases were registered. Health authorities announced that four people have lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours.

