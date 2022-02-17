Malta: Construction, public sector jobs supports growth in employment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emplyoment increased towards the end of last Summer, fresh NSO data reveals. Statistics published this morning have shown that in September 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 3.8%, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 5.7% when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus shows that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in September 2021 increased by 2.9 per cent, reaching 242,947. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (8,937) and a decrease in registered unemployment (2,033).

When September 2021 is compared to September 2020, the highest increase in employment was brought about by the construction sector and human health and social work activities with 1,257 and 1,165 persons respectively.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up 7,459 persons to 190,191. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,478 persons to 51,404.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,152 when compared to September 2020, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 7,785. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over 2020.