Malta: Consultation starts on the drafting of a revised employment policy

The Minister for Finance and Employment, Clyde Caruana has launched a process of consultation so that within another nine months, Malta will have a revised employment policy for the next seven years to continue contributing to economic growth and a better quality of life.

In the presence of a number of social partners, representatives of the industry and educational institutions, Minister Caruana said that just like the employment policy measures implemented in 2014 have left the desired economic results and improved the level of our quality of life, the country needs to re-evaluate the impact of these measures and if necessary we need to review them and introduce new ones.

