Malta: Contact tracing app introduced today

The Times reports that a contact tracing app will launch in Malta today, alerting users whether they have been in proximity to an infected person. Authorities said that the COVID Alert Malta app is meant to complement conventional tracing methods.

Another story says that the police are considering options following the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry into allegations of kickbacks from passport sales paid to Keith Schembri. The inquiry report has, so far, not been published by the Attorney General.

