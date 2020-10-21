Malta: Coronavirus vaccine expected in three months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a statement by Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the first Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in January. The minister said that rapid testing kits will be available by the end of this month.

Another story quotes economists Philip von Brockdorff and Kearon Bruno who welcomed the measures announced in the Budget. The former said this was a ‘positive Budget’ while the latter described it as a visionary exercise.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...