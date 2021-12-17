Malta: Cost-of-living increases to 2.4% in November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In November 2021, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the HICP was 2.4 per cent, up from 1.4% in October 2021.

The 12-month moving average rate for November stood at 0.5%. The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index, largely due to higher prices of vegetables.

The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Recreation and culture Index (+0.40%) and the Restaurants and hotels Index (+0.38%), mainly on account of higher prices of pet food and restaurant services respectively.

The downward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Communication Index (-0.08%), mainly due to lower prices of mobile phone services.