Malta: Councillor says locality is safer after ban on alcohol in streets

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with St Paul’s Bay councillor Carlos Zarb two months after a by-law prohibiting the consumption of alcohol in public spaces was introduced. The councillor, who first proposed the idea, said that residents now feel safer.

Another story quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that authorities cannot force anyone to receive the vaccine, acknowledging a ‘small minority’ that refuses to take the Covid-19 jab. He said that the government’s decisions are based on protecting everyone’s health. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/mhu-se-ngieghlu-lil-hadd-jiehu-l-vaccin-se-nibqghu-nipprotegu-l-hajja-tal-poplu-kollu/

