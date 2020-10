Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta and Libya have signed an agreement in principle for technical cooperation in the maritime and aviation sectors. This includes ports, security, the investigation of incidents and training.

The agreement was signed by a delegation led by Minister Ian Borg and a Libyan Delegation. The agreement envisages travel between the two countries and the Maltese Registration of Libyan aircraft.

Source TVM

Updated 1724

