Malta is back on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) green list after spending the majority of the summer on either the red or orange list.

Taking to social media, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne welcomed the news. ECDC had taken Malta off the green list back on 12 July and classified it as red after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745