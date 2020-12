Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday it had moved forward a meeting to decide on authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 by more than a week to December 21.

The announcement of a change to the previous date of December 29 came after mounting pressure on the regulator from European countries desperate for a vaccine.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1737

Like this: Like Loading...