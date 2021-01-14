Malta: Country joins Greece in pushing for EU-wide COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta is pushing for EU-wide cooperation on the issuing of a vaccination certificate for those who get the COVID-19 jab, with Health Minister Chris Fearne urging European counterparts to decide on the matter soon.

A similar call was also made by Greece on Tuesday as the country, which like Malta is heavily reliant on tourism, seeks to make travelling easier. The issue is expected to be on the agenda of the next meeting of the European Council. It is hoped that a vaccination certificate will avoid the need for travellers to be held in quarantine.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1629

Like this: Like Loading...