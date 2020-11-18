Malta: country joins the United Nations Core Group for LGBTI Issues

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has joined the United Nations Core Group on LGBTI Issues, an informal cross-regional group of member states established in 2008.

Based in New York, the overarching goal of the group is to work within the United Nations framework on ensuring universal respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, specifically lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons, with a particular focus on the protection from violence and discrimination.

Source Times of Malta

