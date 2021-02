Reading Time: < 1 minute

A rescue ship that picked up 146 migrants in Malta’s search and rescue zone over the weekend has had a request to disembark them in Malta refused, according to NGO Open Arms.

“The ship will be disembarking at Port Empedocle, Sicily, on Monday evening, after Malta once again denied port of safety requests several times,” an NGO spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Source Times of Malta

