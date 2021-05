Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Tunisian man and his Maltese girlfriend have been cleared of the aggravated rape of a Maltese woman after a trial lasting just one day.

In a marathon sitting, ending around midnight last night, Madame justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera heard how the accused man and woman, whose names are being withheld by order of the court, had allegedly raped the victim and held her against her will in the 2012 encounter in a hotel room.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745