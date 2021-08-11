Malta: Couple vouch for Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont shares the experience of a couple who travelled to Greece while cases were increasing. Writing on social media, they said that the vaccine can never guarantee against Covid-19, but it is effective.

Another story reports that a 23-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months in jail after he was caught in possession of drugs ready to be sold on Monday. The accused attempted to hide his stash when the police turned up but admitted to the charges in court

