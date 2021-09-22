Malta: Court orders phone-tapping reference expunged from evidence in Degiorgio trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Criminal Court of Appeal has partially upheld a request to expunge references made to phone-tapping by Police Superintendent Keith Arnaud when he testified before the Court of Magistrates in its Criminal Judicature.

Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the Criminal Court of Appeal turned down most of the preliminary pleas filed by suspected hitmen George and Alfred Degiorgio, who stand accused of planting and detonating the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017



