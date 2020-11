Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yorgen Fenech’s bid to refer an alleged breach of rights to the constitutional court was denied on Tuesday, with a court ruling that the request was “frivolous and vexatious”.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello found no merit to arguments presented by Fenech’s legal team as part of their request for the constitutional reference, at the end of a three-hour sitting in the compilation of evidence against the murder suspect.

