The Constitutional Court upheld the State Advocate’s and the Attorney General’s appeal and ordered that Lineker Micallef continue to serve the two-year prison sentence handed down on July 6, 2018. He was convicted of causing injuries to two women (mother and daughter), of assaulting and threatening them in May, 2015 in Birkirkara. The court heard that he was heard driving with his partner when they saw the mother and daughter, stopped, got out of the car and attacked them.
Source TVM
Updated 1745